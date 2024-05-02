Elderly, PWDs get Form-12D at residence

Our Correspondent

Solan, May 1

District Election Officer cum Deputy Commissioner Solan Manmohan Sharma today urged the eligible voters above 85 years of age and people with disabilities (PWDs) to fill Form-12D to make use of postal ballot facility.

He said that as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, eligible voters above 85 years of age and disabled have been given the right to cast their vote through postal ballot from their home.

He informed the voters that to avail this benefit, Form-12D needs to be filled and filling this form is voluntary. The booth level officers (BLOs) of all five assembly constituencies of Solan district are distributing these forms by making door-to-door visits to such eligible voters. They are also collecting the filled forms and this work would be completed by May 12, 2024.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan