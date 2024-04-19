Farm varsity alumnus cracks UPSC exam

Palampur, April 18
Dr Taruna Kamal, an alumnus of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, has brought glory to the university by cracking the UPSC examination.
Dr DK Vatsa, Vice Chancellor, has extended greetings to Dr Taruna Kamal for attaining the 203rd All India rank in the UPSC examination. He said that other students should also imbibe her competitive spirit.
