Farm varsity alumnus cracks UPSC exam

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 18

Dr Taruna Kamal, an alumnus of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, has brought glory to the university by cracking the UPSC examination.

Dr DK Vatsa, Vice Chancellor, has extended greetings to Dr Taruna Kamal for attaining the 203rd All India rank in the UPSC examination. He said that other students should also imbibe her competitive spirit.

#Agriculture #Palampur #Union Public Service Commission UPSC