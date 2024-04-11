Fearful of defeat, Congress leaders not contesting election, says Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 10

Congress leaders are afraid of contesting elections due to the fear of defeat, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at Sameerpur, near here, today. He added that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly seats in the state.

He said that the Congress was blaming the BJP for its failure to keep its leaders. He added that the Congress leadership had failed to satisfy the expectations of people as well its MLAs. The Congress also could not fulfil the guarantees it had given to the people of the state before the last Assembly elections.

Anurag said that the BJP would clock a big victory and secure over 400 seats in the parliamentary elections. He added that the country had experienced exceptional development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narednra Modi and people had decided to bring him back to power in the country.

He said, “The Congress only spoke of poverty eradication and did nothing for the poor and the needy while the BJP had brought over 25 crore people above poverty line and provided free ration to 80 crore people in the country.” He added that the construction of 12 crore toilets and four crore houses for the poor was vision of the Prime Minister.

Anurag said that 10 crore free gas connections and 14 crore water connections along with a Rs 5 lakh health cover to a population of 60 crore had given ease of living to people. Earlier, he performed 81 ‘kanya pujan’ to mark the birthday of his father Prem Kumar Dhumal at his home. He added that whatever he had achieved in his life was due to the blessings of his parents.

He said that his father had deveoted 60 years of his life to the service of people. His mother Sheela Dhumal and younger brother Arun Thakur were also present on the occasion.

