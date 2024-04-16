Fielding Vikramaditya plot to oust him: BJP Mandi in-charge

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 15

Former minister and BJP in-charge of the Mandi parliamentary constituency Govind Singh Thakur said fielding PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi seemed like a plot to oust him from the political scenario of the state. Addressing a press conference here today he said: “If he loses, he would be ousted from politics and even if he wins, he would be sidelined.”

The incharge said Vikramaditya had resigned from the party on the next day of Rajya Sabha election in the state and had complained that the state government had failed to allocate land to establish a statue of his father, who remained the chief minister (CM) of the state for six terms. He said: “Present Mandi MP and HPCC chief Pratibha Singh could also have been given the ticket but she had herself publicly made statements earlier that it was not possible to win the elections in the present circumstances. It was surprising that now Congress had nominated Vikramaditya instead of his mother.”

He also said: “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had stated that he had political schism with the former CM late Virbhadra Singh but not with his son Vikramaditya.”

The leader alleged that the guarantees in the Congress manifesto were inclined towards dividing the country. He said: “The BJP has a vision of creating ‘Akhand Bharat’ and has vowed to implement Uniform Civil Code after being elected to power again.”

Thakur alleged that Vikramaditya was active only on social media and since he belonged to the royal family, he had lived a life of luxury and was not aware of the problems of the common man. He further alleged that the conditions of roads in the rural areas of Rampur that was represented by Vikramaditya was pitiable and he had not been able to develop the areas of Shimla (Rural) Constituency.

The Congress currently has 34 MLAs in the state after six of its MLAs joined the BJP. Moreover, three independent MLAs had joined BJP, too. Byelections have been announced in six constituencies and might be held in three other constituencies, as the independent candidates had tendered their resignation. Congress will be left with only 33 MLAs after the ouster of Vikramaditya from the state cabinet. The Vidhan Sabha speaker is also a Congress MLA and he can cast his vote during the floor test only in case there is a tie. The BJP might topple the Congress government in the state, if the BJP is able to secure victory of all the nine MLAs and Shimla (Rural) seat.

