‘Fitting’ role in BJP on cards for 6 HP Congress rebels

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 19

Amidst speculation that the six disqualified Congress legislators could switch to the saffron fold even before the Supreme Court gives its verdict on May 7, the state BJP leadership is deliberating on their political future by adjusting them “honourably”.

A hint to this effect was given by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur here today. “The six MLAs took a very big step by voting in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections and lost their Assembly membership in the process. So a decision will be taken in recognition of their role in ensuring BJP victory,” he said. The central leadership will take the final call in this regard, he added. Discussions with regard to fielding the six MLAs in the upcoming Assembly bypolls and quelling a possible revolt within the BJP was deliberated upon at a meeting of senior party leaders with national vice-president Saudan Singh here last night.

Thakur was present at the meeting, where the larger question of giving ticket to the six Congress rebels was discussed at length. Sources said it might not be possible to give ticket to all six, whose seats have fallen vacant following their disqualification, but they could be adjusted either at the Centre or elsewhere by giving them important political appointments. The fact that some of the BJP leaders such as former minister Virender Kanwar, who had lost the 2022 Assembly election from Kulehar in Una, had already started campaigning even as the party was yet to take a call on ticket, clearly reflected the tough challenge it faced in quelling rebellion among cadre.

Thakur also did not rule out the possibility of the six, who had been disqualified from the Vidhan Sabha under the anti-defection law, joining the BJP.

He said the party high command and legal experts were examining the SC order on holding of six Assembly bypolls. He, however, added the BJP was geared up for the elections. On the question of his candidature for the Mandi LS seat, he said there was no dearth of strong candidates.

