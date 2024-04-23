For a week, Kiratpur-Manali NH to close for 2 hours twice a day

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 22

Traffic movement on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway in Mandi district will be restricted for two hours twice a day for the maintenance of the road stretch between Mandi and Pandoh for the next seven days, beginning today.

Mandi Additional SP Sagar Chander said to expedite the maintenance work on the Kiratpur-Manali highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had sought traffic blockage. Therefore, it was decided that traffic would be restricted for two hours, twice a day, for at least a week.

Open for light vehicles The highway will be closed from 11 am to 1 pm and then from 3.15 pm to 5.15 pm for the next seven days

During this period, the Kamand-Kataula road will remain open for light vehicles moving from Mandi to Kullu

Kullu-Nerchowk-Sundernagar via Pandoh Gohar-Chail Chowk road open for light vehicles. Heavy vehicles will have to wait

“During this period, the maintenance work will be done simultaneously at three places on the road. On the Six Mile road stretch, huge rocks are hanging from hills, which could fall anytime during the rainy season and cause loss of life and property. The NHAI will break hanging rocks by blasting to clear the area. Secondly, the final cutting work for the highway widening project will be done near Bindravani so that traffic is not required to be stopped during the peak tourist season in May-June,” Sagar said.

“The area having cracks in hills near Nine Mile — where a huge part of the road was washed away last year — will be cleared and the debris removal work will be done there,” he said.

“The highway will be closed from 11 am to 1 pm and then from 3.15 pm to 5.15 pm. During this period, the Kamand-Kataula road will remain open for light vehicles moving from Mandi to Kullu. The Kullu-Nerchowk-Sundernagar via Pandoh Gohar-Chail Chowk road will also be open for light vehicles, but heavy vehicles will have to wait,” he added. The cooperation of the public was required for the maintenance of the road before the onset of the rainy season, Sagar said.

