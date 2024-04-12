Garbage littered on roadside

HEAPS of garbage bags greet visitors at the Krishna Nagar locality in the state’s capital. The haphazard dumping of garbage has made it very difficult for area residents to stay here. The open littering could also lead to various diseases. The corporation should take stock of the situation and ensure that trash is disposed of properly. Abhijeet, Shimla

Test reports being delayed

MANY patients being treated at the IGMC do not get their test reports on time, sometimes being forced to wait for hours to get them. Some patients are even told to get their test reports the next day. Patients from all over the state visit the IGMC for treatment, and long waiting time to get the reports is simply not acceptable, especially during emergencies. The hospital administration should do something about this. Neelam, Shimla

Potholed roads irk commuters

THERE are lots of potholes on the Nalagah-Baddi National Highway, causing a great deal of inconvenience to commuters. These potholes increase the danger of accidents and put at risk the lives of those travelling through this stretch. Not only this, there is a lot of dust on many stretches of this road, adding to the woes of commuters. The government should repair this road as soon as possible. Dharampal, Nalagarh

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]