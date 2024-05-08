Got no Central relief package: CM

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 7

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that despite personally meeting the top brass of the Central government, including the Prime Minister, the Centre did not provide any special relief package to Himachal when the state witnessed the biggest natural calamity last year. Addressing election rallies in Anni subdivision and at Shamshi in Bhuntar subdivision of this district, Sukhu said the state government announced Rs 4,500 crore relief package for the disaster hit.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP film directed by Jai Ram Thakur was a failure after five years and now this film of the upcoming elections being directed by him for BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut would also be a flop. He added that she was here just for 40 days of shooting.

The Chief Minister said that the revenue process had been refined and over one lakh mutations and over 7,000 demarcations were done during the past 15 months. Under the Sukh Ashray scheme, the government had committed to bear the expenses of children who had lost their parents till they attain the age of 27 years. He said that policies had been made to fortify the MGNREGA workers and farmers.

Mandi parliamentary constituency candidate Vikramaditya Singh said that Kangana had stated that she would not quit the film industry even if she wins the elections. “She was doing modelling but this is not going to befool the masses. She is not approachable presently and would not be available for the service of the masses in future,” he said, adding “We were with the masses in the past, we are with the people at present and will remain with the people in future.”

He said it was unfortunate that a beef eater had been given ticket in this Devbhoomi.

Striking an emotional chord with the masses he said, “My relation with the people of Anni is not political but personal and we participate in good and bad times of the people.” He said that his first priorities after becoming an MP would be the completion of Jalori and Bhubu Jot tunnels.

“We shall all strive to make the Mandi number one constituency in the country,” he said, adding that this would be achieved with the support of the masses.

