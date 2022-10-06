Himachal Governor opens folk dance fest at Kullu Dasehra

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 5

Governor RV Arlekar inaugurated the exhibitions put up by various government departments, boards, corporations and other non-government organisations during the opening ceremony of the 7-day International Kullu Dasehra festival here today.

He visited the stalls and appreciated the exhibits. The Governor also performed puja at Raghunath temple at the Dhalpur ground.

Later, the Governor inaugurated the week-long International Folk Dance Festival by performing puja and lighting a lamp at Kala Kendra.

He said that the people of the state deserve appreciation for preserving their rich culture, age-old customs and traditions in the present era of modernisation.

Chairman of the Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee and Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur honoured the Governor in a traditional way.

He said that Dasehra celebrations were broadcasted live to facilitate the masses to witness the rituals from their homes.

