Himachal Governor opens folk dance fest at Kullu Dasehra

Kullu, October 5
Governor RV Arlekar inaugurated the exhibitions put up by various government departments, boards, corporations and other non-government organisations during the opening ceremony of the 7-day International Kullu Dasehra festival here today.
He visited the stalls and appreciated the exhibits. The Governor also performed puja at Raghunath temple at the Dhalpur ground.
Later, the Governor inaugurated the week-long International Folk Dance Festival by performing puja and lighting a lamp at Kala Kendra.
He said that the people of the state deserve appreciation for preserving their rich culture, age-old customs and traditions in the present era of modernisation.
Chairman of the Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee and Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur honoured the Governor in a traditional way.
He said that Dasehra celebrations were broadcasted live to facilitate the masses to witness the rituals from their homes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34 killed in mass shooting at children's day-care centre in Thailand
Victims include 22 children as well as adults, police say in...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...