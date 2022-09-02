Himachal Govt developing basic infra, says minister Virender Kanwar

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 1

The state government is developing basic infrastructure on priority to provide best facilities to people, said Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar today while addressing a public meeting at Bijhri in the Barsar Assembly constituency.

He said that all the development works requested by residents of the Barsar constituency had either been completed or sanctioned by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur.

He said that the government would ensure welfare of weaker sections of society. He added that it was a matter of pride that the state had won accolades in Covid vaccination to all eligible people.

Earlier, Kanwar also laid foundation stone of two development projects, construction of a BDO office building at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore and a veterinary hospital building at a cost of Rs 1.64 crore.

He said that the government had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh each for veterinary hospital buildings at Bara Gram and Byad village in the constituency. He also approved Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a civic amenity centre at Bijhri for use by people. Kanwar said that the government had approved an ITI at Bijhri in memory of late Rakesh Sharma Babli, former chairman of the HP Labour Welfare Board, who died a few months ago following a cardiac arrest.

