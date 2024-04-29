Hamirpur, Kangra among top 10 seats with maximum service voters

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 28

Three parliamentary constituencies of the state, namely Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, figure among the top 20 constituencies having the most number of service electors. As per the record of the 2019 parliamentary elections, the Hamirpur constituency is sixth on the list with 24,245 service electors, the Kangra constituency is ninth with 21,836 service voters while the Mandi constituency is placed 17th with 13,474 electors.

The Shimla parliamentary constituency with 8,474 service voters is on the 39th position. Besides armed forces personnel, the state police personnel serving outside Himachal and the Central Government employees posted abroad constitute the service voter segment.

There are just 28 out of 543 parliamentary constituencies that have more than 10,000 service voters. And in the state, three of the four constituencies are in this bracket. As many as 445 constituencies have less than 5,000 service electors, while 149 constituencies have less than 1,000 service voters. As many as 70 constituencies have between 5,000 and 10,000 service electors.

Overall, there were a total of 18,00,388 service electors in 2019 – 17,46,495 male and 53,893 female. Out of the total 18,00,388 service electors, 68,029 were from Himachal. In terms of percentage, the state having just four parliamentary constituencies have around 3.8 per cent of the total service electors. Only the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand has such a high percentage of service electors despite having just five parliamentary constituencies.

Incidentally, the Jammu parliamentary constituency has the highest number of service electors, 41,565. The parliamentary constituency of Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) are placed second and third with 34,433 and 28,995 service voters, respectively.

Four parliamentary constituencies had less than 100 service electors in the 2019 elections. The Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency had the fewest eight service electors. The other constituencies having service electors in two figures were Daman and Diu (11), Surat (46) and Bangalore South (96).

