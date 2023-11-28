Himachal Pradesh CM: Cabinet expansion after go-ahead from high command

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the Cabinet expansion would happen after the go-ahead from the Congress top leadership. “There’s appropriate time for everything. As an when we get a green light from the party leadership, there will be consultations and we will let you all know,” Sukhu said while interacting with mediapersons after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sahib Shri Guru Singh Sabha here today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The Congress government will complete one year in office in the second week of December and the talk of Cabinet expansion has become louder. During a visit to Hamirpur yesterday, the Chief Minister had hinted that Cabinet expansion could take place after the Assembly elections in five states. At present, there are nine ministers, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The Chief Minister could induct three more ministers into his Cabinet.

Sukhu, however, did not divulge details about the expected Cabinet expansion. He congratulated people on the occasion of Gurpurb and urged them to adhere to Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee honoured the Chief Minister with a ‘siropa’ on the occasion. “Guru Nanak Dev worked tirelessly for the uplift of the underprivileged people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minster honoured meritorious students. “The state government has introduced Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Vidyarthi Rin (loan) Yojana. Under it, a loan up to Rs 20 lakh on one per cent interest is provided to students for higher studies,” he said.

