HPSSC staffers demand salary, dues

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 21

Employees of the now-dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Tuesday demanded the release of their pending salaries and claimed that they were still to receive any order since the commission’s dissolution.

Attending a meeting outside the commission’s office, the employees alleged that they were yet to receive their salaries for February. Joginder Singh, general secretary of the HPSSC employees union, said the government had placed everyone in confusion and there was no clarity on their future. He said the retiring employees were not getting their dues and others were not getting their salary.

He said they were in a quandary about whom to approach as they had not received any order since the commission was dissolved.

The government had appointed an officer on special duty (OSD), but he was also not addressing the grievances of employees, he said. Paying for the admission of their children to various educational institutions had become difficult for them as they had not received their salary.

OSD Anupam Thakur, however, said that he had written to the government and was waiting for the directions. He said the salary and other dues would be released after receiving directions from the government. (With PTI inputs)