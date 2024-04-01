Inter-departmental task force yet to examine shortcomings

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 31

More than a month and a half after it was notified, the inter-departmental task force constituted to examine shortcoming of all industrial units in the Baddi-Barotiwala Nalagarh industrial area and conduct a safety audit is yet to begin work. The force was constituted after a massive fire had gutted a perfume manufacturing unit at Jharmajri in Barotiwala where nine workers had lost their lives on February 2.

Baddi factory mishaps Several industrial mishaps have occurred since February 2. A production manager of a ceiling fan manufacturing company suffered burn injuries in a fire besides another one losing his life after inhaling noxious fumes

A worker was killed after he was entangled in a machine in Barotiwala. Body parts of a worker were recovered from a boiling water pit at factory last week

The force was supposed to carry out works like identification of units using inflammable products and ensuing that safety norms were adhered to. The fire department was supposed to be informed of the chemical used by the units while also displaying the evacuation plan outside their premises. A fire audit was supposed to be held jointly by the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA) and deputy director factories. Stress was also laid on conducting mock drills.

A questionnaire was supposed to be prepared for the industries enlisting key measures for fire safety.

Sonakshi Tomar, Chief Executive Officer, BBNDA, when asked, said, “An exhaustive questionnaire has been prepared after holding consultation with key departments like fire, police, state pollution control board, labour, industries, etc.”

“Two meetings were held to work out its nitty-gritty and a third one would be held soon to work out the modalities of circulating a check-list to the industry associations. The industry would be directed to submit their response within 30 days after digitally circulating the check-list. Those failing to adhere would be acted against.”

A meeting would also be held with the industry associations to seek their cooperation. The check-list encompassing the mandatory requirements of various departments has been divided into several parts with each part having 15 to 20 questions.

Several industrial mishaps have occurred since February 2 when a production manager of a ceiling fan manufacturing company suffered burn injuries in a fire besides another one losing his life due to inhaling noxious fumes. In yet another case, a worker was killed after he was entangled in a machine in Barotiwala. Still worse, body parts of a worker were recovered from a boiling water pit at Birla Textiles last week.

With the state government caught in its own political turmoil, this key aspect of industrial safety appears to have taken a backseat though the industrial mishaps were rising with each passing week.

