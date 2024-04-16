Jawali’s Navy officer bags ‘Best Flight Safety’ award

Nurpur, April 15
Indian Navy’s Lieutenant Commander Shubham Heera was conferred with the ‘Captain Ravi Dheer Memorial Gold Medal’ for ‘Best Flight Safety’ in Goa by the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar. Heera hails from Bharmar village in Jawali Assembly Constituency of the Kangra district.
The prestigious award is conferred on an officer by the Indian Navy only once a year.
Heera was commissioned into the Navy in 2016. His family has a history of serving in the armed forces. His great grandfather had fought during the World War-II. His grandfather Captain Harnam Singh had participated in the Indo- China war in 1962 and the two Indo-Pak wars.
His father served in the Indian Air force and took part in the Kargil War against Pakistan in 1999 as Air force Sergeant. After retirement from the Indian Air Force in 2005, he served as the deputy director in the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment at Jalandhar. Shubham’s uncle Commando Lakhbir Singh Heera, while serving in 10 para commandos was martyred in 2014 during an ambush in in Chhattisgarh.
