Kaza NH opened

Mandi, August 9
The BRO restored the Gramphu-Kaza highway to traffic in Lahaul and Spiti district today. The highway was blocked due to a landslide at Chhatru last evening. As a result, traffic movement to Kaza from Manali and Lahaul was hampered.
SP, Lahaul and Spiti, Manav Verma said that the BRO engaged its workforce and machinery and the highway was restored to traffic in the afternoon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...