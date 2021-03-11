Kaza NH opened

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 9

The BRO restored the Gramphu-Kaza highway to traffic in Lahaul and Spiti district today. The highway was blocked due to a landslide at Chhatru last evening. As a result, traffic movement to Kaza from Manali and Lahaul was hampered.

SP, Lahaul and Spiti, Manav Verma said that the BRO engaged its workforce and machinery and the highway was restored to traffic in the afternoon.

