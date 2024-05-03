Kinnaur DC urges locals to exercise their right to vote

Rampur, May 2
District Election Officer and Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma today said as per the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), citizens could get themselves registered in the voter list by filling out Form 6 by May 4.
Exhorts BLOs to motivate citizens
Kinnaur DC Amit Kumar Sharma on Thursday exhorted the representatives of political parties, booth-level officers (BLOs) and public representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions to motivate the locals to participate in the elections.
He said apart from this, new voters could get themselves registered through the Voter App of the ECI.
The DC called upon people belonging to every section of the district to actively participate in the electoral process on June 1 and exercise their franchise to build a healthy society. He also exhorted young voters to exercise their right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections and ensure their participation in strengthening the Constitution and democratic system.
He further urged the representatives of political parties, booth-level officers and public representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions to motivate the locals to participate in the Lok Sabha elections. DC Sharma further said the District Election Department was making efforts to increase the voting percentage in Kinnaur district. — OC
