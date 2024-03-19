Lok Sabha poll nearing, security scaled up along borders

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 18

In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, security has been heightened along the inter-state borders of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Sirmaur district.

Sirmaur shares its borders with Uttarakhand and Haryana. These porous borders have historically been susceptible to illegal activities, including smuggling and infiltration, making them crucial focal points for security agencies during elections.

Security forces in Sirmaur district have been placed on high alert. Additional personnel from the state police, paramilitary forces and central agencies have been deployed.

Speaking on the security arrangements, SP, Nahan, Raman Kumar Meena stated, “We are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents along the inter-state borders. Special emphasis is being placed on intelligence gathering and pre-emptive measures to thwart any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.”

CCTV cameras, drone surveillance and electronic surveillance systems have been set up in strategic locations to monitor movement and detect any suspicious activities. The law enforcement agencies have increased security at all entry points such as Kala Amb, Meenas, Jong, Baharal, Govindghat etc. in Sirmaur district.

