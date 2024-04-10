Man run over in Shimla district

Shimla: A truck driver has been arrested for running over a pedestrian in Theog subdivision of Shimla district, police said on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Rohit Kumar (21), a native of Nepal who is living in Chopal. The accident took place on Monday evening when Arvind Sood (50), a resident of Kangra district, when he was walking on the roadside at Jaisghati. Arvind was rushed to Civil Hospital, Theog, where he succumbed to his injuries. Theog DSP Siddharth Sharma said a case has been registered.
