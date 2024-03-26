Massive fire breaks out at ceiling fan manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 26

A massive fire broke out at a ceiling fan manufacturing unit, O Marc, at Katha in the Baddi industrial area around 5 pm on Tuesday.

A worker sustained 15 per cent burns, said the police, adding that the other workers had left the factory around 4 pm.

The fire staff was informed following which fire tenders from Baddi were rushed to the spot.

Commandant Home Guards Santosh Sharma said 13 fire tenders had been pressed into service and two kept on standby.

The fire broke out in the workshop that housed inflammable material like paint. The fire was yet to be controlled till the filing of this report.

The entire unit space had been covered by erecting sheds over the vacant space.

In a bid to prevent the spread of fire to the adjoining buildings, the fire staff demolished the sheds to block the passage of fire.

This is the second major fire after February 2 in this industrial cluster. Nine lives were lost in that fire which had erupted at a perfume-manufacturing unit.

