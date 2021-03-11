Mega job fair on May 6

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 2

The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPEIRC) is organising a second mega job fair for all higher education institutions, universities and colleges on May 6 at Bahra University, Waknaghat.

This job fair is the second in the series of joint placement drives conducted by the HPPEIRC. The first job fair was conducted at Jaypee University of information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, on November 25, 2021.

In that drive, 216+ passed out students from 2019, 2020 and 2021 batches of all private universities of Himachal Pradesh participated and more than 30 national and multi-national companies of various stream like engineering, management, medical, pharmacy and journalism offered jobs to the students.

Various companies from software and IT, electronics, manufacturing, construction, management, pharmacy, nursing and agriculture are expected to participate in this drive. The range of the packages will vary from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per annum. The students passed out in 2020, 2021 and passing out in 2022 are eligible for this drive. Such students can contact their respective placement cell to register for this drive.

The students from govt colleges, ITIs and polytechnic colleges have also been included in this drive. Ex-Servicemen from defence forces are also invited to participate in this drive.