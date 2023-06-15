Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 15

House of accused in murder case in Salooni area of Chamba district was burned down by a mob on Thursday.

DIG Kangra Range, Abhishek Dullar, when contacted, said that a crowd of about 1,000 people gathered in Bhandal village and burned down the house of the accused. All the family members and other people associated with the accused in murder cases were evacuated by the police. The police have arrested about 10 people were involved in burning of house of accused, he said.

The district administration of Chamba has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Shalooni area.

Communal tensions erupted in Salooni area of Chamba district after murder of a youth, Manohar. The body of 25-year-old, who was residence of Bhandal village, was recovered on June 9 from the forest area in Salooni area.

Sources said Manohar was killed and his body was disposed off in a sewer in forest area.

Since the murder, the issue was flared up on social media that led to communal tensions which culminated in burning of the house of accused today.

The brutal murder had evoked strong reaction from the people. The locals held demonstrations and demanded arrest of the accused.

The Chamba police arrested three people of a family for allegedly murdering Manohar. It was being expected that Manohar was in love with a girl. Her family was reportedly against their relation and hence killed Manohar.

The case took communal angle as the girl and the boy were from different religions.

As per the complaint registered by the family of the deceased, girl’s family was unhappy over the relation of Manohar with their daughter. They allegedly forced the girl to call Manohar to their home, where they beat him to death and later disposed off his body in a nearby forest area.

SP Chamba, Abhishek Yadav, when contacted said three people, including Shabir, Farida and Musafir had been arrested on charges of murder and two minors have been detained in the case. He said that deceased Manohar had affair with minor girl. He was caught by the family members of the girl on June 9 with the girl that led to a scuffle. In the brawl, Manohar died. The accused in the case disposed off the body of Manohar in a sewer in the forest area which was later discovered by locals, he said.

