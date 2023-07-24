Monsoon fury: Warnings ignored, roads to McLeodganj sinking

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 23

Amid heavy rains in HP, the two roads linking Dharamsala to McLeodganj have started sinking at several places. The Khara Danda road, a shorter route to McLeodganj from Kotwali market of Dharamsala, has already been shut.

Sources say the road has been closed as the area that was damaged during monsoon last year has once again become prone to landslides.

Also, the main road to McLeodganj has suffered major damage near the Cantonment area following a landslide. While one side of the road has been affected, the sources say it has become unsafe for heavy vehicles.

Geologists have been warning about the McLeodganj hill being prone to landslides. However, these have been ignored by the local authorities and heavy constructions have been allowed, aggravating the situation.

Last monsoon, a part of the stretch near the Kotwali market caved in. The Public Works Department (PWD) awarded a contract for the construction of a retaining wall along the road. However, the wall caved in midway into construction. It has again been erected, but is yet to be reinforced.

The defence authorities had also written to the administration regarding damage to the road passing through Cantonment. Portions of the road have caved in near Forsythganj, 2 km from McLeodganj. People residing there had also complained of cracks in nearby buildings.

The geologists from the Central University of Himachal Pradesh have been maintaining the upper crust of hills in the McLeodganj area comprises loose soil and crushed stones. Such crusts are prone to landslides if there is lack of proper drainage. Water seeping into the upper crust makes the soil heavy and prone to landslides. However, no project has been conceived to ensure proper drainage on the McLeodganj hill.

Experts from IIT Mumbai and other geology specialists roped in by the Kangra administration to suggest measures to protect the sinking road have suggested erection of stone crate walls or gabion (cage) walls along the road, instead of concrete retaining walls.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal says the suggestions have been forwarded to the PWD and national highways authorities for further action.

#Dharamsala #McLeodganj #Monsoon