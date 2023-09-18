Monsoon session: BJP members stage walkout from Himachal Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 18

The opposition BJP on Monday staged a walkout on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha as their demand for allowing debate on the recent monsoon rain under Rule 67 was rejected by Speaker Kuldeep Pathania.

The Speaker rejected the adjournment motion moved by the Opposition under Rule 67, while stating that a notice for debate on the devastation caused by rains had already been received from the government under Rule 102. “Since the subject matter is same, I am clubbing the two motions so that debate can be held after postponing business for the day,” said Pathania.

Enraged by the decision, the Opposition said no doubt the subject matter for the debate was the same but the intention of the government is different which will be revealed shortly.

As Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu started presenting his resolution on the damages caused by rains, BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur staged a walkout.

The Chief Minister moved a resolution urging the Centre to declare the natural calamity as a “national disaster”. He said the state government was hopeful that the Centre would declare the rains a “national calamity” as it had done in the case of Kedarnath, Joshimath and Bhuj.

He said people from all sections of society had donated liberally towards the Disaster Relief Fund and the BJP MLA’s should also donate liberally.

The Chief Minister lashed out at the BJP for trying to do politics even during such a crisis. He said when the sentiment of both sides was same, then why is the Opposition trying to indulge in politics.

#BJP #Monsoon #Shimla