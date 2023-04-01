MoU for 4G service in remote areas signed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

The Department of Information Technology today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for laying optical fibre cable to provide reliable 4G coverage in unconnected areas of the state.

An official spokesperson said this would help in providing reliable and high speed connectivity to every part of the state. He said that the MoU was signed by Director, IT, Mukesh Repaswal and Principal General Manger, BSNL HP, Charan Singh in the presence of Chief General Manager, BSNL-HP, JS Sahota.

The state government had proposed a project to the Central Government for providing connectivity in the unconnected villages of the state and had received Rs 50 crore.

Now, with the signing of the MoU, the BSNL will start the process of laying optical fibre to connect far-flung and remote regions of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Pangi and other districts of the state to establish telecom towers for providing connectivity, said the spokesperson.

He said that the project was expected to be completed by December 2023. It would entail laying around 500 km of optical fibre along with mobile towers for expansion of connectivity in the state. Reliable connectivity will help in the expansion of digital initiatives in health, education and other fields.

#bsnl #Shimla