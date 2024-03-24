Nodal officers meet, discuss Lok Sabha election

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 23

A meeting of nodal officers appointed for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the Chamba Assembly segment to apprise them of their roles and responsibilities was held at Sub-divisional Magistrate’s office today. Chamba SDM-cum- Assistant District Election Officer Arun Sharma presided over the meeting.

Important role Nodal officers will play a key role in ensuring impartial and peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections. They must obtain information from the guide booklet prepared by the ECI. — Arun Sharma, SDM

Addressing the meeting, the SDM said nodal officers would play a key role in ensuring impartial and peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections.

He extensively discussed various roles and responsibilities of the nodal officers, stating that as there was no possibility of any errors in the implementation of the election process, it was imperative for all officers to ensure the conduct of their duties with dedication.

He emphasised that it was also necessary to have complete knowledge of the directions issued by the Election Commission of India for better execution of work. He instructed the nodal officers to obtain information from the guide booklet prepared by the Election Commission of India for conducting the elections.

Nineteen nodal officers participated in the meeting and were detailed about their roles.

Tehsildar Chamba and nodal officer (electoral roll) Neelam Kumari, Assistant Engineer and nodal officer (EVM management) Ajay Kumar, nodal officer (media) Kuldeep Thakur, nodal officer (transportation management) Himanshu Bagalwan were among those present in the meeting.

