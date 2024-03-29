ONE booked for growing poppy

Una: The Una police on Thursday booked a woman in Haroli Assembly segment for cultivating poppy plants. Rekha Devi, a resident of Dulehar village, had cultivated 423 plants of poppy, as per the FIR. On a tip-off, a police party from Tahliwal police station zeroed in on the cultivation of the banned species, the sap of which is used in processing opium. A case under SectionS 18-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against Rekha Devi at the Tahliwal police station, read a press release by Una district police. OC

Sharma is prez of badminton body

Shimla: KK Sharma has been unanimously elected president of the Himachal Pradesh Badminton Association for the second consecutive time. In the elections here on Thursday, Ramesh Thakur was elected the general secretary for the second consecutive time and Sanjay Kalia was elected as the treasurer. P3

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Una