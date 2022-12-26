Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 26

Taking a strict view of the Junior Office Assistant (IT) paper leak, the state government has suspended the functioning of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur.

All the ongoing and pending recruitments through the commission have been kept in abeyance till further orders.

The government has also relieved Jitender Kumar, Secretary, HPSSC, and Sanjeev Kumar, deputy secretary, from their respective posts.

The government has appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur, as Officer on Special Duty, HPSSC.

On Friday, a team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested six persons — a woman posted as senior office assistant in the secrecy branch of the HPSSC, her son, a tout and three candidates, who had allegedly purchased the question paper.

Sources said the Vigilance Bureau acted on a complaint that the JOA (IT) paper was being sold for Rs 2.5 lakh. The accused HPSSC woman employee’s son allegedly asked the complainant to come to their residence in the Housing Board Colony here along with tout Sanjay, alias Sanjeev, and bring Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the Vigilance team led by Additional SP Renu Sharma arrested the accused HPSSC official and five others from her residence and seized Rs 2.5 lakh and the question paper.

#Hamirpur #Shimla