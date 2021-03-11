Singapore-based paraglider rescued from Dhauladhar mountains near Bara Bhangal

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 22

Volunteers of the HP State Emergency Centre rescued Amit Nurpuri, a Singapore-based paragliding pilot, from Dhauladhar mountains near Bara Bhangal last evening. He was stranded in snow-covered peaks after his glider went in the opposite direction and landed on the Dhauladhars on Wednesday.

Official sources said that Nurpuri’s family with the help of an insurance company yesterday arranged a private helicopter to airlift him from the border of Kullu district near Bara Bhangal. He was later admitted to the Parbati Hospital at Manali.

Nurpuri, a professional pilot, told mediapersons that he lost the route and landed on a hilltop near Bara Bhangal because of poor visibility and the lack of thermals. He spent the night in freezing cold.

