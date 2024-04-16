Paragliding institute opposes state’s move to shut private schools

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 15

Gurpreet Dhindsa, who runs the paragliding school PG Gurukul at Bir, has opposed the decision of the HP Tourism Department to close private paragliding schools at Bir-Billing. He said he had been facing challenges due to this decision of the Tourism Department. Speaking to The Tribune, Dhindsa said since its inception in 2002, PG Gurukul had been providing top-tier paragliding training under expert guidance.

“PG Gurukul stands apart as one of the few institutions in India offering European and international FAI licences. The school’s reputation for excellence is bolstered by its adherence to rigorous practical and theoretical training methodologies, recognised as among the best in the world,” he added.

While criticising the Tourism Department, he said the department had taken an unjustifed action against his school. Without providing a written notice or allowing adequate time for judicial intervention, the department sought to shut down PG Gurukul, allegedly to promote a monopoly in paragliding courses for ABVIMAS.

He said ABVIMAS, a government-run organisation, charged higher fees for courses comparable to those offered by his institution, disregarding the validity of certificates issued by the latter.

He said his organisation vehemently opposed the “unjust treatment”. The school called upon the government to reconsider its actions and engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the issue amicably, he added.

