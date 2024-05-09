Passengers in trouble at train station

PASSENGERS face a lot of inconvenience while boarding and de-boarding trains at the Panchrukhi railway station in Kangra district. The gap between the stairs of trains and the platform is quite large, and passengers, especially the disabled and elderly, struggle to step down to the platform with their belongings. This can lead to a serious injury. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and provide an appropriate solution.

Satish, Panchrukhi

No space for children to play

THERE is a severe shortage of open spaces and playgrounds for children in almost every part of Shimla. As a result, children do not have any space to play. The MC should look into this problem and establish community spaces in the city for recreational purposes so that the children have some place to play. Rajni, Sanjauli

Road marred by potholes

THE road leading to the Housing Board Colony is full of potholes, causing a lot of inconvenience to the commuters. These potholes not only damage vehicles, they also are a hazard to pedestrians walking home at night. This road should be tarred at the earliest for the convenience of the motorists and pedestrians.

Prakash, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra