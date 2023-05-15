Police intensify crackdown on illegal mining in Nurpur district

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 14

The police have intensified the crackdown on illegal mining in the inter-state border areas of the district. During the last three days, the police seized two JCBs, one poclain machine and four tippers that were being used by stone crusher owners for illegal mining in local rivulets.

As per information, the police raided the Gaj rivulet at Nagrota Surian in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district on Sunday and found that mechanical machinery was being used by owner of a local stone crusher for extracting raw material from a private leased land. The police seized two JCBs and one tipper from the spot.

On Friday, the Damtal police in Indora subdivision of Nurpur police district had seized mechanical machinery belonging to Shivam Stone Crusher that was being used for extracting raw material from the local Chhonchh rivulet. The police had seized one poclain machine and three tippers from the spot.

Ashok Ratan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nurpur, said the police had registered cases under different sections of the Mining Act.

He said the police had found prima facie violation of mining rules by stone crusher owners and sent its detailed report to the state Mining Department authorities with recommendation of cancellation of their permanent registrations.