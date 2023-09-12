Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 11

Even as factors like poor drainage and saturation of the water-retention capacity of the soil are being attributed to the monsoon devastation in Shimla, the state government is engaging the services of experts to look deeper into factors which resulted in mountains sinking at 200 places across the state.

Officials in touch with experts to discuss timelines & logistics for a statewide study

The findings of a six-member committee, which had been entrusted with the task of looking into the causes of landslides in the state capital, have clearly pointed out several factors, including lack of drainage and loose debris, such as at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, and saturation of the water-retention capacity of the soil, behind the damage. “We are in touch with experts from the Geological Survey of India, Wadia Institute of Seismology, and IIT-Ropar to get an in-depth study done for the state,” said Prabodh Saxena, Chief Secretary. “This was just a preliminary study to look into the causes in Shimla, but our greater concern is why mountains sank at 200 points where there was no construction,” said Saxena.

The committee, comprising a state geologist and representatives from the departments of Public Works and Jal Shakti, the Shimla Municipal Corporation and the Deputy Commissioner (Shimla), inspected the damage caused at 20 sites across the town and submitted its report to the government here last week.

