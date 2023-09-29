Probe road quality at Pangi: Negi

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), September 28

Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi today directed officials to investigate the quality of road being constructed from Sach Gharat to Sechunala in the mountainous Pangi tribal valley of Chamba district.

The minister issued the orders while presiding over a quarterly meeting of the Project Advisory Committee (PAC) in the tribal Pangi subdivision today.

Reviewing the developmental works being executed by various government departments, the Tribal Development Minister said under the Tribal Sub-Plan, an amount of Rs 60.64 crore was being spent on various developmental works during the current financial year.

He instructed BSNL officials to speed up the work on the four of the 15 under-construction towers, proposed to strengthen communication network facility in the valley.

Negi impressed upon the PWD officials to speed up various development works being carried out in the valley and asked them to complete the construction work on the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) building and bus stand at Killar by the end of October.

He also emphasised the need to accelerate the work on sewerage scheme under construction and to restore the irrigation channel in Rei gram panchayat.

To strengthen the economy of farmers and orchardists, Negi directed the Agriculture Department to provide them with an improved quality of seeds for a bumper yield of crop. He also asked the department to prepare an action plan to improve the quality of apples and other varieties of fruits in the valley.

#BSNL #Chamba