PWD Minister: Kangana ‘queen of controversies’

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 8

Sparring between Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, the probable Congress candidate from the constituency, has begun well and truly.

Such tactics won’t work I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat. It's shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me. I've been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now, such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. Kangana Ranaut She’s backtracking now She has admitted to eating beef in her interviews and talk shows in the past. What can I say if she’s backtracking now? Everything she has said in the past at different platforms will be brought up in the elections and she will have to answer. Vikramaditya Singh

Responding to the Facebook post of Vikramaditya, in which he wrote that beef eaters contesting elections in the land of deities was a matter of great concern for our culture, Kangana today took to her social media handle to clarify that she wasn’t a beef eater.

“I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat. It’s shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me. I’ve been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now, such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image,” she wrote. “My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them,” she concluded.

Hours after her post, not only Vikramaditya rebutted her claim but also termed her the “queen of controversies”. “She has admitted to eating beef in her interviews and talk shows in the past. What can I say if she’s backtracking now,” said Vikramaditya.

Reiterating that he had a lot of respect for her as an actress, Vikramaditya claimed she had no chance in the elections. “She is not going to win, it’s very clear. The elections will be fought on Himachal and its issues, of which she has no clue,” he said.

“Let’s not forget that she’s the queen of controversies. Everything she has said in the past at different platforms will be brought up in the elections and she will have to answer,” Vikramaditya added.

Singh further questioned Kangna on the issues she is seeking vote and support of the people. “She is seeking votes as the daughter of the state, not on issues related to the people of the state. The issues we must raise are that of employment, roads, hospitals, IITs and IIMs,” said Vikramaditya, making it clear that the contest in the Mandi Parliamentary constituency is going to witness a lot of fireworks.

