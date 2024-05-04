Randomisation of EVM, VVPAT machines held

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, May 3

The first randomisation of the EVM and VVPAT machines was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the presence of Kinnaur District Election Officer Amit Kumar Sharma and representatives of recognised political parties.

On this occasion, officials of the District Election Department informed the representatives of recognised political parties about the technical details of the machines and reiterated the commitment of the Election Commission of India for fair voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Assistant Election Officer Shashank Gupta, officers and employees of the District Election Department were also present.

#Kinnaur