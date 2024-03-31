Recruitment process for 22K govt jobs has begun: CM

shimla, March 30
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the recruitment process had been started through the State Selection Commission and the first examination had been conducted.
Sukhu, in a statement issued here, said three exam centres were allotted to 447 applicants for the 162 posts of Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA). “The first examination was conducted through the HP State Selection Commission, Hamirpur,” he added.
He said that the interests of the youth were the priority of the Congress government and the recruitment process for more than 22,000 posts in government departments was going on. “The endeavour of the government is to ensure that the youth get equal opportunities for jobs and the recruitment process has been made transparent,” he added.
The Cabinet had authorised the State Selection Commission to conduct the OTA recruitment examination on March 13.
