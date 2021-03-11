Scholarship scam: Finish probe early, Himachal HC tells CBI

Shimla, April 21
The High Court today directed the CBI to expedite the investigation in a matter pertaining to wrongful disbursement of the post-metric scholarships to SC, ST and OBC students under a Centrally-sponsored scheme.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sandeep Sharma directed the CBI to file the chargesheets at the earliest.
CBI counsel Anshul Bansal filed a fresh status report before the court, stating that seven accused had been arrested and two chargesheets filed on April 18 covering two educational institutions, Apex Group of Professional Institutions, Indri, Karnal, and Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Kala Amb, Sirmaur, against their owners/employees and officials of the Directorate of Higher Education Shimla, for commission of offence.
The report has revealed that the scope of the investigation has been kept open to unearth the role of bank officials. The field investigation in respect of ITFT Education Group, Chandigarh, and ICL Group of Colleges, Shahzadpur, Ambala, is almost complete and chargesheets would be filed shortly. The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 30.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered