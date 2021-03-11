Scholarship scam: Finish probe early, Himachal HC tells CBI

Our Correspondent

Shimla, April 21

The High Court today directed the CBI to expedite the investigation in a matter pertaining to wrongful disbursement of the post-metric scholarships to SC, ST and OBC students under a Centrally-sponsored scheme.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sandeep Sharma directed the CBI to file the chargesheets at the earliest.

CBI counsel Anshul Bansal filed a fresh status report before the court, stating that seven accused had been arrested and two chargesheets filed on April 18 covering two educational institutions, Apex Group of Professional Institutions, Indri, Karnal, and Himalayan Group of Professional Institutions, Kala Amb, Sirmaur, against their owners/employees and officials of the Directorate of Higher Education Shimla, for commission of offence.

The report has revealed that the scope of the investigation has been kept open to unearth the role of bank officials. The field investigation in respect of ITFT Education Group, Chandigarh, and ICL Group of Colleges, Shahzadpur, Ambala, is almost complete and chargesheets would be filed shortly. The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 30.

