Shahpur boy tops CDS examination in country

Dharamsala, April 24
Shahpur resident Rajat Kumar has made the town proud by securing first position in the CDS examination in the country. The result was declared on April 21. Rajat’s grandfather Mathuradas also served in the Indian Army as a Havildar.
There was a long queue of people coming to Rajat’s house to congratulate him. Rajat topped the college last year. He cleared BA examination with 82 per cent marks from Government College, Shahpur. He also got a scholarship for this achievement.
His parents, who work in the Indian Postal Service branch at Bhanala, were elated at the success of their son. Rajat said his teacher Lt Col Hari Ram inspired him to join the Army. He was also recruited as a constable in Himachal Police two years ago but did not join. At that time, he had not completed his BA. Before this, he had passed the NDA examination several times but failed to qualify in the interview.
