Shoolini ‘No. 1’ in THE Asia varsity rankings

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 1

Shoolini University has been ranked the No.1 private university and fifth overall in the country in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University rankings 2024.

The rankings, which were announced yesterday, placed Shoolini University at the 150th rank in Asia.

The university also topped in the parameters for international outlook among all universities, including public sector universities in the country, and was ranked second in research quality.

THE Asia University Rankings use 18 performance indicators to reflect the attributes of institutions. The 2024 ranking includes 739 universities from 31 territories. With 119 universities. Japan remained the most-represented nation this year. India followed with 91 institutions. A total of 98 universities joined the ranking since last year.

Chancellor Professor PK Khosla said the university had been focusing on quality research and working on its international outlook through overseas faculty members and students.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Atul Khosla lauded the dedication and pursuit of excellence of researchers to propel the university to even greater heights. He said: “Our efforts in research continue to blossom, demonstrating our deep commitment to quality of research and innovation.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan