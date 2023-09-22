Solan police tell NHAI to clear debris or face action

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, September 21

The Solan police today directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove debris from several points on the Parwanoo-Solan section of the National Highway-5 within three days failing which it would be booked for negligence.

Though the work to clear the debris is underway by GR Infraprojects, the firm which had four-laned the highway, it has not been completed. Notably, large mounds of debris and boulders have accumulated after rains on the highway.

Motorists have to negotiate several diversions while commuting from Solan to Parwanoo as two lanes are closed for traffic due to debris or repair work at many stretches. These have become accident-prone spots. There were several vulnerable stretches, including one at Saproon in Solan city, where the road leading to Subathu is yet to be cleared. “Such spots have become vulnerable to accidents and the NHAI will be held responsible if any accident occurs owing to blockage of the highway due to piled up debris. They will be booked for negligence under Section 336 of the IPC if the debris is not removed within three days,” said Solan DSP Bhisham Thakur.

Thakur said the NHAI had also been asked to put up proper signage regarding highway diversion.

The NHAI has already given a deadline of September 30 to GR Infraprojects to rid the highway of the debris. Since the weather has been dry for the past several days, the work is likely to be completed soon.

Anand Dahiya, Project Director, NHAI, said, “GR Infraprojects will be directed to speed up debris clearance though they have been given a deadline of September 30. A site near Dharampur below the Dharampur-Kasauli road where a large chunk of debris is lying will also be cleared soon though the probability of more debris flowing down from the hill can aggravate the situation.”

