State govt didn’t grant ST status to Hattees for 5 months after President’s assent: Ex-MLA

Shimla, January 1

Former BJP legislator from Shillai Baldev Tomar today said that the dream of the people of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district for the grant of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status would not have been possible without the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He said that the six-decade-long fight for the ST status had finally come to an end. “Even after the President gave assent to the law on the ST status, the state government kept it pending for five months, depriving the Hattee youth of various benefits,” he claimed.

Tomar said that the ST status, which the people of Jaunsar Bhabar area in Uttarakhand, got 56 years ago was not given to the people of the Trans-Giri area. We got it today because of the BJP. He also expressed gratitude to BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur for making this dream a reality.

“The work had started on a war footing under the previous BJP government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Registrar General of India to take immediate action and register the Hattees as a Scheduled Tribe on April 13, 2022,” he added.

