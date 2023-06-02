Stray animals feed on trash

Stray animals like dogs and monkeys can be seen feeding on the leftover food items at garbage collection points in the Vikasnagar area of Shimla. It has made passersby vulnerable to attack by these animals. The local civic body should ensure that the garbage is collected on time and take steps to curb the menace of stray animals. Sanjeet Rajpal, Vikasnagar, Shimla

Taxi operators overcharge

Taxi operators in Shimla have been charging exorbitant rates from local residents as well as tourists. Commuters are left with no choice but to pay as much as Rs 800 for hiring a cab even for a short distance. The authorities concerned should fix rates and take action against taxi owners who fleece passengers. Ranjan Guleria, Shimla

Tourist rush adds to traffic woes

The one-minute plan of the Police Department worked well initially and helped in streamlining traffic at many bottlenecks in Shimla. But, with the recent increase in tourist influx, traffic jams can be seen at several places. The police should make neccessary changes to the plan to decongest the city roads. Rakshit Sharma, Shimla

