Sub-Inspector slaps case on couple, DSP

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 30

In another twist in the ongoing controversy involving the Baddi police, Sub Inspector Ashok Rana today registered an FIR against an Uttarakhand-based couple, accused in cheating and forgery case at Nalagarh, and a DSP for threatening a public servant and hatching a criminal conspiracy.

Case gets murkier Sub-Inspector Ashok Rana and the DSP were notably among the five policemen — booked for causing grievous hurt to extort confession, assault, criminal intimidation on December 27 — on a complaint made by the same couple accused in a cheating and forgery case.

Rana alleged that the said couple had made several calls to him before December 27 and had demanded Rs 20 lakh for not registering a case against him and other policemen.

As he turned down the demand, the accused threatened to harm his family, alleged Rana.

Rana also alleged that the couple had connived to get “grievous injuries” inserted in their medical legal case at the IGMC, Shimla, to claim that they had been beaten up in custody by the policemen.

He further alleged that a transaction of Rs 40,000 was also made in the bank account of a hotel manager for the said DSP by the couple as per investigations conducted by the Nalagarh police.

Baddi SSP Mohit Chawla confirmed that a case under Sections 189, 389, 120B and 506 of the IPC had been registered at the Manpura police station on a complaint made by Sub Inspector Ashok Rana.

“The case requires deeper investigations and a competent investigating officer would be deputed to look into it. A six-member special investigation team has been deputed to probe the December 27 FIR, under which five policemen were booked for various charges.”

Notably, Rana and the DSP were among the five policemen, booked for causing grievous hurt to extort confession, assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, insulting a woman and criminal intimidation on December 27 on a complaint made by the same couple.

The state government should probe the entire case from an agency outside the Baddi police district as the additional SP has been entrusted to head several probes in this case which not only involves officials but also several policemen deputed in the area.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baddi #Nalagarh #Solan #Uttarakhand