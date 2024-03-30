Sukhu: BJP indulged in petty politics during rain disaster

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 29

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today accused the state BJP leadership indulging in petty politics and blocking financial assistance from the Central Government during the monsoon disaster last year.

In a stament issued here, Sukhu said that Himachal received no extra financial assistance from the Central Government but still the state government provided succour to almost 25,000 families, who had lost their houses in unprecedented rains, which caused widespread devastation.

Central financial assistance blocked What is unfortunate is that at a time when people were suffering due to the havoc wreaked by rains and floods, the state BJP leaders engaged in petty politics and prevented the Central Government from extending special financial assistance to Himachal as had been given to other states. —Sukhvinder Sukhu, Chief minister

“In the absence of a special financial package from the Centre, the state government announced a Rs 4,500 crore special relief package from its own resources so that people could be provided enhanced relief to build their houses,” Sukhu said. A major enhancement had been made in the relief to be given for damage to houses, which was very nominal in the relief manual, he added.

“What is most unfortunate is that at a time when people were suffering due to the havoc wreaked by rains and floods, the state BJP leaders engaged in petty politics and prevented the Centre from extending special financial assistance to Himachal as had been done in case of many other states,” he alleged.

Sukhu said the BJP MLAs refused to support a resolution which was passed by the Himachal Vidhan Sabha, urging the Centre to come to the rescue of Himachal by way of special financial package to be able to undertake the relief and restoration works. “Notwithstanding the financial position of the state, our government remains committed to provide every possible help to the people, especially the poor and underprivileged,” he said.

