Sukhu inaugurates Rs 100 crore fruit processing plant at Parala

Shimla, December 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated the state-of-the-art fruit processing plant at Parala in Theog tehsil of Shimla district. Constructed under the World Bank-funded Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project at a cost of over Rs 100 crore, the modern facility will significantly enhance both quality and quantity of the products like apple juice concentrate (AJC), ready to serve juice, jams, pectin, vinegar and wine, etc, produced by the Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC).

One of the advantages of having this plant in the middle of the apple belt is that a large amount of C grade apple will be consumed here, which was otherwise transported to distant Parwanoo. It will cut down the transportation cost significantly

“This plant will prove to be a milestone in the development of the area and its fruit industry. Wine, vinegar and juice will be produced in this plant, ensuring fair prices to the growers,” said the Chief Minister.

As per HPMC officials, the AJC unit of the plant has a capacity of crushing 10 MT apple per hour, and can crush up to 18,000 MT in one apple season, producing 1,800 MT of apple juice concentrate. The ready to serve juice line will produce will 2,000 litre juice in packaged bottles per hour. Further, the pectin line will produce 800 kg pectin per day during the season. Besides, the capacity of wine unit is 1 lakh litre per annum. The plant will also produce 50,000 litre vinegar per year.

“As the latest machines are being used for crushing and filtration, the quality of the products will be better,” an HPMC official said. The other big advantage of having this plant in the middle of the apple belt is that a large amount of C grade apple will be consumed at the plant, which was otherwise transported to distant Parwanoo. It will cut down the transportation cost significantly.

While terming the construction of the plant a big boost to the horticulture sector, former HPMC vice-chairman Prakash Thakur said the HPMC would need to further diversify its products to challenge its competitors in the market. “It’s not easy to sell apple juice concentrate in the market at our prices. The HPMC should try making apple alcoholic cider, which is a healthier substitute to beer,” he said.

