Sukhu will complete term : Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 4

Accusing Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur of misleading people in the state, spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Prem Kaushal said that every nefarious design of BJP had been defeated and their Mission Lotus was rendered unsuccessful by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Referring to it as day dreaming, he said that Thakur was repeating from every stage that the government in the state would collapse and two governments would be formed on June 4.

Kaushal said that the Congress party would win all six Assembly seats in the byelections and also the four Lok Sabha seats in the state. He stated that Jai Ram Thakur was the most unsuccessful Chief Minister of the state who had also failed as the Leader of Opposition as was evident from his act and conduct.

Kaushal said the BJP had been exposed and people would question BJP leaders why they tried to destabilise the state government. The Congress would emerge stronger in these elections and CM would complete the term comfortably, he said.

#BJP #Congress #Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu