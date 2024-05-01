Teachers lauded for sustainability education

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 30

The Eco Vigyan Foundation hosted the Wipro Earthian Regional Award Ceremony at Shivalik Valley School, Nalagarh, last week, to honour schools for their contributions to sustainability education. The event witnessed the felicitation of over 50 educators from 37 schools across the state for their efforts in promoting sustainability within their communities. More than 300 students received certification for active engagement in the Wipro Earthian competition.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nalagarh #Solan