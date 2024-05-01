Teachers lauded for sustainability education

Solan, April 30
The Eco Vigyan Foundation hosted the Wipro Earthian Regional Award Ceremony at Shivalik Valley School, Nalagarh, last week, to honour schools for their contributions to sustainability education. The event witnessed the felicitation of over 50 educators from 37 schools across the state for their efforts in promoting sustainability within their communities. More than 300 students received certification for active engagement in the Wipro Earthian competition.
