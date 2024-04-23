To escape heat in plains, tourists head to Manali

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, April 22

While plains are reeling under scorching heat, higher reaches of Manali and Lahaul are experiencing snowfall. The weather is pleasant in Kullu and Manali. Tourists are enjoying the chill in these areas even in the month of April as the higher reaches witnessed fresh mild snowfall recently. Around 1,000 tourist vehicles and over 60 Volvo buses are reaching Manali every day.

Tourists coming from outside the state are buying warm clothes on reaching Manali. They are rushing towards Sissu and Koksar in the Lahaul valley after crossing the Atal Tunnel to enjoy adventure activities. Delhi tourist Akshay said they had a gala time in the snow. He said, “The weather here is unbelievable. There is chill and it is in stark contrast to the high temperatures in the plains.”

Another tourist Radhika from Chandigarh said, “After touring the Lahaul valley during the day, we enjoyed a walk on Manali Mall Road amidst the cool breeze in the evening.”

With the increase in number of tourists, those related to tourism are elated. Hotelier Sanjeev said most hotels in Manali town area were witnessing around 60 per cent occupancy and inquiries for bookings were also on the rise.

Tourism business beneficiary Kishan said tourist footfall was little less than expected. He said around 2,500 tourist vehicles come to Manali daily after April 15 and the number reaches 5,000 during May and June.

