Tourists fined Rs 5,000 for going close to Lahaul and Spiti water bodies

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 2

Tourists were challaned for venturing close to the Billing Nullah in Lahaul and Spiti yesterday. The fine imposed was Rs 5,000.

In view of public safety, the district administration Lahaul and Spiti has put up boards on the roadside warning tourists against venturing close to water bodies in the district. In several incidents in the past, tourists have been washed away in the gushing waters of river bodies at various places.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said, “An information was received by the police at Keylong that some tourists were trying to go near the Billing Nullah. The local administration has set up an information board along the highway to advise the tourists to avoid venturing close to water bodies. Despite that tourists had gone close to the water stream.”

“The tourists were challaned under the Himachal Pradesh Police Act for disobeying the orders and a mitigation amount of Rs 5,000 was received,” he said.

“We urge the tourists to follow the orders issued by the district administration strictly. Local people are requested to inform the police control room whenever they see tourists going near the river. Such information given will be kept confidential. The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists in the district,” said the SP.

