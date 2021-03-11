Tourists fined Rs 5,000 for going close to Lahaul and Spiti water bodies

Mandi, June 2
Tourists were challaned for venturing close to the Billing Nullah in Lahaul and Spiti yesterday. The fine imposed was Rs 5,000.
In view of public safety, the district administration Lahaul and Spiti has put up boards on the roadside warning tourists against venturing close to water bodies in the district. In several incidents in the past, tourists have been washed away in the gushing waters of river bodies at various places.
Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said, “An information was received by the police at Keylong that some tourists were trying to go near the Billing Nullah. The local administration has set up an information board along the highway to advise the tourists to avoid venturing close to water bodies. Despite that tourists had gone close to the water stream.”
“The tourists were challaned under the Himachal Pradesh Police Act for disobeying the orders and a mitigation amount of Rs 5,000 was received,” he said.
“We urge the tourists to follow the orders issued by the district administration strictly. Local people are requested to inform the police control room whenever they see tourists going near the river. Such information given will be kept confidential. The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists in the district,” said the SP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...